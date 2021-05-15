Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

