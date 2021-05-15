Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

SNDX stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

