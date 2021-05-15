Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,924,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 4.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $466,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

