Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.