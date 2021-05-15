Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $278,066.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.79 or 0.00721203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $990.94 or 0.02049014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata.

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.