Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

