Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,641,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.61. 1,182,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

