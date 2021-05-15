TD Securities Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $18.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

