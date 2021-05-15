TD Securities Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$81.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:RBA opened at C$76.59 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

