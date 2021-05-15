TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNIEF stock remained flat at $$11.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.