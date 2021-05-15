TD Securities Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

