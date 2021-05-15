TD Securities Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

