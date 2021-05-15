Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $498.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.60 million to $504.07 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

