Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.