Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

