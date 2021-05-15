TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

