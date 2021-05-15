TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $24,074.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00521391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00233893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.29 or 0.01155158 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.09 or 0.01219460 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,455,616,385 coins and its circulating supply is 52,454,887,277 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

