Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ontrak stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

