TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

