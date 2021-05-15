Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.05 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olin by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

