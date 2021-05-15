Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.24 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,238,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.