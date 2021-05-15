Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

NYSE FR opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

