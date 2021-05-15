Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

