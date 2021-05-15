Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,169 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.