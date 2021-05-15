Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of LHC Group worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

