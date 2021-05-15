TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

