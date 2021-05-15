TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.26 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.