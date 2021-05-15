TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGSGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.