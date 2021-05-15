Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Thai Union Group Public stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

