The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TBBK stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 857,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

