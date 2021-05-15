The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley upped their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BPRN stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

