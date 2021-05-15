The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James Sells 87,719 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,631,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

