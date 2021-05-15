The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

