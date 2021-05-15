The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

CC opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

