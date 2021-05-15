The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

