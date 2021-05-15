The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.44 ($59.35).

ALO stock opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.99. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

