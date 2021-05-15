The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €51.13 ($60.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.07.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

