The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $93.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

