The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.