The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 234.10 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of £292 ($381.50).

