The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

