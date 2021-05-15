The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $43.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

IRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

