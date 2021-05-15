The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.34.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.