The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).
Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.34.
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).
ETR O2D opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15.
About Telefónica Deutschland
TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.