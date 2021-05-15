The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 190,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

