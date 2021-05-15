The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,196,000. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 1,116,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 821,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

