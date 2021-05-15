The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.79 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $44,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

