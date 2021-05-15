The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,914 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $569.04 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.57 and its 200 day moving average is $540.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.