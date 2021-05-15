The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,909 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

