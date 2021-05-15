The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,590 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $58,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

