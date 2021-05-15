The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $210,447.12 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12.

NYSE:SMG opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

